Bengals Rumors: 4 free agent QBs to sign as insurance after Joe Burrow injury
A season-ending wrist injury will leave Cincy without their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Nick Foles
Next up, the Bengals could turn to another longtime veteran, Nick Foles. Over his 11 years in the league, Foles played for six different teams but never one in the AFC North. His most memorable years were, of course, with the Philadelphia Eagles when he took over for a once-MVP candidate Carson Wentz and led those Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.
Oh, and he won the Super Bowl MVP as well.
Foles is a pure pocket passer without much mobility. In fact, he's been known as more of a statue in the pocket toward the tail end of his career. That would be the biggest reason why not to sign him, especially competing in a division with defenses like Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. The pass rushes are fierce in this AFC North, and Foles would be set up for some big hits by coming here.
But, Foles is also an experienced, level-headed quarterback who has always been a phenomenal teammate no matter where he's been. Over the course of his career, Foles has thrown for over 14,000 yards, 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.