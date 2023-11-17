Bengals Rumors: 4 free agent QBs to sign as insurance after Joe Burrow injury
A season-ending wrist injury will leave Cincy without their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Matt Ryan
Finally, let's look at Matt Ryan, a current CBS commentator and analyst. Ryan decided to take the 2023 season off from playing, but hasn't called it quits. He has told outlets that he's stayed in shape and wants to play next year, should he get an opportunity.
The 15-year veteran spent the first 14 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and was one of the most consistent quarterbacks in football for a solid decade. Speaking of decade, Ryan went for at least 4,000 passing yards in 10-straight seasons from 2011-2020 with the Falcons.
This guy is used to throwing the football and throwing it a lot. He also played with a big, dominant wide receiver in Julio Jones, and he'd have a familiar feeling while throwing it to a guy like Ja'Marr Chase. Ryan played last season with the Colts, and to be truthful, he looked as though he could be ready to retire. He didn't have a lot left in the tank.
But, his body also hasn't been hit in a while. He didn't go through the grueling training camp days this year. He'd come in fresh and in-shape. Could the Bengals talk him out of his current gig to make a comeback?