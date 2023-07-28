5 sleepers who could make Bengals roster at training camp
Could Cincinnati have some potential gems on the tail end of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Sidney Jones IV, CB
One of the younger positions on this Bengals roster is within the secondary at cornerback. Currently, the Bengals are projected to start Cam Taylor-Britt and Chidobe Awuzie. Of those two, Awuzie is the better overall player. But, neither are excellent options and Cincinnati might benefit from signing a veteran.
However, they also have a pair of rookies waiting in the wing, with second-round pick DJ Turner and seventh-round pick DJ Ivey. It would actually be shocking to not see Turner take over as a starter throughout training camp, and even Ivey has a shot to make some noise.
Sitting fifth or sixth on the depth chart, and maybe even further behind depending on how the roster currently sits, is veteran Sidney Jones IV. As a former second rounder, Jones has had experience as a starter in this league. His last solid season came in 2021, as last year was a down year in overall performance. But, if he's able to prove that last season was a fluke, he might not only make the roster but push for a backup role.
Jones gave up just two touchdowns back in that 2021 season during 11 starts with the Seahawks while deflecting 10 passes and totaling a career-high 66 tackles.