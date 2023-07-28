5 sleepers who could make Bengals roster at training camp
Could Cincinnati have some potential gems on the tail end of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Malachi Carter, WR
Wide receiver is a juicy, talented position on this Bengals team. Obviously, it is a group led by one of the league's best players in Ja'Marr Chase. Alongside Chase is another top-20 wide receiver, Tee Higgins. Cincinnati has an embarrassment of riches, there.
Behind Chase and Higgins is Tyler Boyd, who might be the best third option in the league. From there, the Bengals have a pair of rookies in fourth-round pick Charlie Jones and sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas. Depending on how you see the current roster or which outlet you trust, veteran Trenton Irwin might be ahead of both those guys just as a veteran courtesy, for the moment.
But, sitting even further behind a couple more guys is former Georgia Tech wide receiver and undrafted signee Malachi Carter. The 6-foot-3 outside receiver has had a knack for making big plays, despite not boasting any eye-popping physical traits.
The biggest concern with Carter is his lack of speed, although again, he's put some big plays on tape. If he can work his way up the depth chart and into bubble consideration, the Bengals could end up benefiting from stashing the youngster.