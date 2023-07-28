5 sleepers who could make Bengals roster at training camp
Could Cincinnati have some potential gems on the tail end of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Calvin Tyler Jr., RB
Running back is an intriguing position for the Bengals, because at one point it looked like Joe Mixon might not be around for much longer. But, Mixon ended up restructuring his deal and should be around a little while, yet.
Behind Mixon, now, is Trayveon Williams. But, Cincinnati also drafted former Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round this year, and it's Brown that many fans are excited about. The Illinois product could end up taking over the starting role once Mixon is done, and is used to carrying a heavy load.
Beyond those top three, though, there is certainly a spot to be had. Currently, it's Chris Evans. But, Evans doesn't have a ton of NFL experience and if the undrafted Calvin Tyler Jr. has a strong camp, he could push for the fourth spot and earn a position on this roster.
The Utah State product ran for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons there, but he'll likely have to prove his value on special teams. If he can make an impact on special teams, and maybe also show that he can become a viable pass blocker, Tyler may just have a shot to surprise and find his way onto the team.