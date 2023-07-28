5 sleepers who could make Bengals roster at training camp
Could Cincinnati have some potential gems on the tail end of their roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Devonnsha Maxwell, DT
The Bengals' defensive line is a unit that might benefit from adding another experienced veteran for depth, or they could use another guy to step up during training camp.
Starting at defensive tackle for the Bengals is B.J. Hill, who ended last year having played in all 16 games, totaling a career-high 68 tackles. He also added an impressive 34 pressures. Hill is the unquestioned starter.
Behind Hill is last year's third-round pick Zach Carter, followed by Jay Tufele. This is where it can get a bit dicey, because Tufele appeared in just seven games last year and could see his job lost to a hungry, undrafted free agent like Devonnsha Maxwell out of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Maxwell is an interior lineman who has a pass rusher's mentality and a great first step. If he can utilize that strength throughout camp, he'll get the attention of the coaches and could ultimately find his way onto the end of the roster. Maxwell will have to overcome his lack of true size at the position, though, which is one of the bigger knocks on him as a pro prospect.