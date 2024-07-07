Cincinnati Bengals stadium history: Every place the team has called home
1. Paul Brown Stadium/Paycor Stadium (2000-Present)
Closing in on the distinction of longest-tenured stadium in Bengals football history is the historic Paul Brown Stadium, or now Paycor, Stadium, which was created in the year 2000 and named after the team's founder.
The stadium has undergone some key renovations over the years, and in 2022, the name was changed to Paycor Stadium with the general idea that having a sponsorship name would generate a lot more money for both the organization and the city of Cincinnati. The Bengals were one of the only teams in the NFL without a naming rights deal and decided it was time to generate another source of income when they signed a 16-year deal with Paycor HCM, Inc.
The stadium currently seats 65,515 and is truly one of the most under-appreciated and beautiful stadiums across the NFL, overlooking the city and the Ohio River. The fans get rowdy, and when the team is winning football games, the stadium is packed to the brim. Attending a game there definitely should be a bucket-list item for any Bengals fan.