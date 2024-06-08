Will a Cincinnati Bengals star be on the cover of Madden 25?
Despite its flaws, Madden NFL Football remains the most popular NFL video game on the market. Gracing the cover of the game remains a dream for millions of young players, and for one player every year, that dream becomes a reality. This year will be no different, as the latest iteration of the game, Madden 25, is set to release later this summer.
Before the game is actually released, the cover athlete will be revealed. This year, the cover athlete will be revealed on June 11. This leads to the obvious question: Who will be on the cover this year?
Will a Bengals star be on the cover this year?
There are no shortage of solid choices for this year's cover, including a couple of members of the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and EA Sports could opt to throw him on the cover as a result. Burrow is a Pro Bowler and a perennial MVP candidate, and he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth a couple of years ago, so he certainly has the accolades.
Similarly, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would be an excellent cover choice. Chase was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, and he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the league while also eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each season. Given his productive -- and exciting -- style of play, Chase would make a stellar selection.
Burrow or Chase gracing the cover of the annual release would represent a first, as no Bengals player has ever been a Madden cover athlete before. If you ask us, it's been long enough. Maybe this will finally be the year. We'll find out soon enough.