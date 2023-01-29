What time do the Bengals play today, January 29th? (Updated)
For the secon consecutive year, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Arrowhead Stadium with a chance to reach the Super Bowl on the line. It took a stressful overtime period to decide a winner last year, but the Bengals came out ahead and pulled off the upset.
Things are slightly different this year, but the stakes remain the same.
Cincinnati was a true Cinderella last year, going from having one of the worst records in the league the two years prior to coming within a drive of winning the Super Bowl. To get to Los Angeles last year, the Bengals needed a signature win over the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs, a victory that amost more than the Super Bowl apperance reset perceptions about the team.
Before the trip to the AFC Championship Game last year, the Bengals were one of a handful of teams with a young hotshot quarterback who might be able to turn their fortunes around in due time. After the win, however, the Bengals were elevated to God Tier Status, and have remained there despite some bumps along the way.
After a slow start to the season, the Bengals turned things around and not only find themselves back in the conference title game, but were within striking distance of being able to host the game in Cincinnati.
Joe Burrow enters his fourth contest with the Cheifs having never lost a game to Patrick Mahomes. It's a stat that is being used by Kansas City as motivation -- as though they're the underdogs -- but continues to give the Bengals confidence that another AFC title can be won in 'Burrowhead'.
What time is the Bengals game today? (Updated January 29th)
Here's when and where you can catch the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs:
- Date: Sunday, January 29th
- Start Time: 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT
- TV Channel: CBS
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo.tv
There are only two games this Sunday, with the other game being broadcast on FOX. The Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game will kick off first, with action beginning around 3:15 pm ET. It'll serve as a nice appetizer to the Bengals-Chiefs showdown a few hours later, and give fans a chance to get a good look at who might be waiting for Cincy in Arizona.