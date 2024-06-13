Relive the Cincinnati Bengals top 10 plays of 2023 NFL season
We'll be honest. The 2023 NFL season didn't necessarily go so well for the Cincinnati Bengals. Sure, the team finished over .500 with a 9-8 record, but that wasn't good enough for them to secure a playoff berth. In fact, it was the worst record in their own division. Worse still, the team lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury.
Considering that the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship in the two previous seasons, the '23 campaign could fairly be classified as a disappointment. But, that doesn't mean that there weren't some memorable moments.
The NFL's official X account recently compiled Cincinnati's 10 best plays from last season, so now you can relive them:
These plays brought back some memories. The good news is that the team will be ready to make a whole lot of new memories in the upcoming 2024 season, and hopefully they'll be able to have an even better -- and healthier -- campaign.
Reasons for optimism in 2024
After a busy offseason, there's plenty of reason for optimism for Bengals fans for the upcoming campaign. Cincinnati's front office identified areas where the team needed improvement following last season, and was proactive in addressing those areas. The team bolstered the offensive line with additions like veteran Trent Brown and first-round pick Amarius Mims and added depth to the defensive line by signing Sheldon Rankins.
The secondary -- specifically the safety spots -- was also improved with the additions of Vonn Bell and Geno Stone. The team also replaced departed running back Joe Mixon with Zack Moss and added a couple of new pass-catching threats in tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Hopefully all of these additions will be enough to get the Bengals back into the postseason in 2024.