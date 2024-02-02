Cincinnati Fans: Get $200 Bonus Betting $5 on San Francisco vs. Kansas City
Bet $5, win $200 in instant bonus bets!
No Bengals fan wants to see the Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy, and you can win big by betting on them to lose!
DraftKings is offering you $200 in bonus bets just for betting $5 on San Francisco to beat Kansas City.
The best part is that you’ll win your bonus even if the Niners lose!
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200
Here’s how you can access your bonuses:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on San Francisco vs. Kansas City
All you have to do is deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on the Big Game.
You don’t have to bet on San Fran if you don’t want to, but why not have some fun rooting against the Chiefs?
That bonus – eight $25 bet credits – will hit your account immediately!
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
San Francisco is a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City at DraftKings.
That’s good news because that means the oddsmakers expect the Chiefs to lose!
Click on ‘NFL’ to find odds on this game, then take time to find your best bet and don’t forget to put at least $5 on it!
You still have one more chance to win betting against Kansas City. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Want to win more bonus bets? Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook! All you have to do is deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on San Francisco vs. Kansas City. You'll get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose! Sign up with Bet365 today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER