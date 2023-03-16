Cody Ford visit means the Bengals aren't done adding to their offensive line
The offensive line has been a huge priority for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few years and they're going to work on upgrading the unit. Last year, of course, they added three new starters, and this offseason they signed Orlando Brown Jr.
The Bengals aren't done looking to add key pieces to the o-line, however, as they're set to meet with Cody Ford.
Ford, a second-round pick by the Bills in 2019 out of Oklahoma, played with Brown in college but has struggled during his pro career. This past season, he had abysmal PFF numbers with the Cardinals, posting a 41.2 overall grade.
Some might see that and wonder why adding Ford is a good thing then? Well, as the Bengals learned last season, depth on the o-line is important. Ford took snaps at left guard and right tackle in 2022 so clearly he's versatile and that's also an important factor when adding help to the o-line.
Cody Ford offers depth on Bengals offensive line
Ford would not be a starter for the Bengals if the two sides agree on a deal but what he does bring to this team is valuable depth. Cincinnati had three major injuries on their o-line in the playoffs and it ended up costing them a trip to the Super Bowl.
Ford might not be the best starting option but as a backup and depth piece, he's a much more appealing option. Plus, his best years came when he was playing on the same o-line as Orlando Brown and that's something that could happen now that Brown is coming to the Queen City.
This isn't a flashy move by any means but it could be helpful once the injuries start to pile up a little more.