Colts vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Can Jake Browning do it again?)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown bets for AFC action in Week 14 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.
Jake Browning was a pleasant surprise on Monday night, leading the Bengals to an upset win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
Now, they head home to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 action.
If you want to bet on a few players to score a touchdown in this AFC showdown, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down three players I'm betting on to do exactly that.
If you want to jump in on the action, you should do so at Bet365. If you click the link below, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Bet on the Bengals at Bet365 now!
Best TD Bets for Colts vs. Bengals
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD +290
- Jake Browning Anytime TD +490
- Trenton Irwin Anytime TD +1100
Tee Higgins Anytime TD +290
Tee Higgins had a bit of a quiet performance in his first game back in action in Week 13, but now he's an unbelievable buy low option.
Let's not forget this previous game before taking some time off for an injury, Higgins hauled in eight receptions for 110 yards. At +290, he might just be the best value bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
Jake Browning Anytime TD +490
Jake Browning isn't afraid to take off with his legs if needs to and he found the end zone last week against the Jaguars. Despite scoring a touchdown himself, he's still available at +490 to score again this week.
The Bengals may just opt to sneak it in with Browning if they get a chance from the 1-yard line. He's a great dark horse bet if you want to wager on someone with some longer odds.
Trenton Irwin Anytime TD +1100
If you want to sprinkle on a huge longshot bet to score a touchdown on Sunday, consider Trenton Irwin at +1100 odds.
He has caught at least one ball in each of his last four games and he serves as a deep threat for the Bengals, averaging 13.4 yards per reception this season. He also already has a touchdown, scoring against the Texans back on November 12th.
At +1100, you won't find a better longshot bet in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!