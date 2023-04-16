Complete list of players attending the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to April 29 in Kansas City and there are going to be 17 prospects attending the draft in person, according to Adam Schefter.
Usually, we see the top prospects attending but it's become less popular for prospects to attend the draft. When they watch from home, they can share the occasion with all of their friends and family whereas attending in person means they have to invite fewer people and be on guard the entire time.
It's also rough for players who attend if they end up slipping past the first round because then the cameras are constantly on you as you get passed up by other teams. To sum up, I understand completely why draft prospects would rather watch the event from home.
That being said, this is a huge occasion for these players.
Who are the 17 prospects attending the 2023 NFL Draft?
The players attending the draft are (in alphabetical order):
- Jordan Addison, WR (USC)
- Will Anderson, LB (Alabama)
- Brian Branch, DB (Alabama)
- Jalen Carter, DL (Georgia)
- Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)
- Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon)
- Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State)
- Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)
- Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)
- Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida)
- Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)
- Jaxon Smith-Njiba, WR (Ohio State)
- C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State)
- Keion White, DE (Georgia Tech)
- Tyree Wilson, DE (Texas Tech)
- Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois)
- Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)
The top four quarterbacks will all be in attendance and there does appear to be a chance that all four could go in the top 10. Of course, last year in a much weaker quarterback draft class, people tried to sell Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis as first-round picks and they ended up falling to the third round so the same could happen to Levis and Richardson.
Will all 17 of these prospects go in the first round or will some still be waiting to hear their names called on Day 2 or even Day 3?