Could Bengals sign a former Pro Bowler following major training camp injury?
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a major piece of their defensive depth during training camp, as fourth-year defensive end Cameron Sample will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.
The Bengals selected Sample in the fourth round (11th overall pick) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He played in 47 games for the team over the past three seasons, including three starts. During that time he compiled 68 combined tackles, 20 quarterback hits and five sacks. He played over a third of all defensive snaps for Cincinnati last season (34%) and he was also a frequent contributor on special teams.
While Sample will be missed, his absence also provides increased opportunities for other players on the roster like Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai. But, could his injury also cause Cincinnati to consider bringing in some outside help?
Could the Bengals target Yannick Ngaokoue?
It wouldn't be surprising if the Bengals opted to bring in some outside help following Sample's injury. If they did that, Yannick Ngaokoue is a name that the team could consider.
Ngaokoue is a veteran defensive end who has spent time with several teams over the course of his career, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He's currently still a free agent.
While he might be past his prime as a player, Ngaokoue is still just 29 years old, and he started in 13 games for the Bears in 2023. During that time he showed that he can still be an impactful player by recording seven QB hits, six tackles for a loss and four sacks. Overall, Ngaokoue has started in 115 of the 123 games he's played in during his career. He led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2017 and he was named to the Pro Bowl that same year.
In Cincinnati, Ngaokoue wouldn't have to step into a starting spot, but rather he'd be used in a reserve role, which might be an ideal situation for the veteran at this point in his career.
The Bengals might just stand pat following Sample's injury and roll with the roster as currently constructed. But, if they decide to bring in some outside help, Ngaokoue could be a solid choice.