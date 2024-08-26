Cowboys give Ja'Marr Chase ultimate leverage in Bengals contract negotiations

The #Cowboys and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb agreed on a four-year, $136 million extension with $100M guaranteed, including a WR-record $38M signing bonus, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Negotiated by Tory Dandy of CAA, the deal makes Lamb the 2nd-highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/80cZAlD6m9