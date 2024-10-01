Cowboys steal practice squad player from Bengals that they could have used
The defensive line has been an issue for the Cincinnati Bengals so far this season. The team has struggled to stop the run, and also to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Injury issues have certainly played a part in the team's struggles on the D-line, as key contributors like B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins have been forced to miss time with various ailments.
Cam Sample is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, and Myles Murphy is on injured reserve and has yet to play in 2024. So, it's safe to say that the Bengals could use some additional depth on the defensive line, which is what makes the following news so surprising, and probably somewhat frustrating for Bengals fans.
Cowboys sign K.J. Henry from Bengals practice squad
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys are signing defensive end K.J. Henry off of the Bengals practice squad. Henry is a second-year player who appeared in 10 games for the Commanders last season and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defended and 1.5 sacks.
Henry was released by Washington at the end of August and quickly claimed by Cincinnati. He played 18 total snaps for the Bengals this season, with seven of those coming on special teams. Now, he projects to get a larger role with the Cowboys, who are also dealing with some injuries on their defensive line.
Henry isn't a proven gamechanger or anything, but he is a young edge rusher with some decent potential, and given Cincinnati's struggles and injuries on the defensive line this season, Henry seems like a guy the team would have wanted to keep around, and someone who could potentially earn some more on-field opportunity.
For what it's' worth, Henry seems excited about the move, as he took to Twitter (now X) after the news was announced to share a post that consists of smiley-face emojis in cowboy hats.
The news also came just a few days after Henry posted a message expressing his desire to get out onto the field.
It looks like Henry is about to get his wish. Unfortunately the on-field opportunity will come in Dallas, not Cincinnati.