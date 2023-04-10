Craig Carton has comically bad take on Bengals fans and Odell Beckham Jr.
In case you missed it, Odell Beckham Jr. finally signed with a team over the weekend and it was with the Baltimore Ravens. That means that the Cincinnati Bengals will be squaring off against Beckham twice a year.
On Monday morning, all of the talking heads went to work discussing Beckham joining the Ravens and you can always count on Craig Carton to tie the Bengals into it. Carton is notorious for trying to dunk on the Bengals and their fan base so take anything he says with a grain of salt but hey -- It's the offseason. We don't have much else to talk about.
So, what did Carton say this time?
Well, he starts by saying there's a smell of fear in the air in Cincinnati because of the Ravens' addition of Beckham. He continues by saying that had the Ravens had Beckham on the roster in 2022, the Bengals don't make it to the AFC title game.
Craig Carton continues to try and rile up Bengals fans
It's worth noting that Carton's co-hosts are rolling their eyes and asking him "Why do you do this?" during this quick segment, which made me laugh. Even they know that Carton is merely doing this to get Bengals fans riled up and that there's not much else to what he's saying.
Let's pretend that the Ravens did have Beckham on the roster last year. Lamar Jackson went down late in the season and didn't return after his injury so unless Tyler Huntley is hitting Beckham on big plays in every game, it's doubtful that the Ravens season ends any differently than it did.
I know that Carton said if both guys were healthy this would be the case but that's not the reality we live in. Jackson got hurt and considering his injury history, there's a solid chance that Beckham would have gotten injured too.
Sure, the Ravens got a nice weapon with the addition of Beckham but by no means does this make Baltimore any scarier. Sorry, Craig.