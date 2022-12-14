Craig Carton has no idea what he's talking about when it comes to the Bengals
Craig Carton of "The Carton Show" on Fox Sports 1 is probably going to wish he hadn't said what he said about the Cincinnati Bengals on his December 13th show.
When discussing the Bengals and their chances of making a run in the AFC come the playoffs, he said "The Bengals are a flawed team, they may not even win their division. The AFC is a two-dog race, it's the Bills and the Chiefs."
Hmm, that's interesting. Let's break this down bit by bit, shall we?
Craig Carton has no idea what he's talking about
First of all, how are the Bengals a flawed team? Their defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer in any of their 13 games this season. They've beaten teams in multiple ways and not only that but they've beaten GOOD teams!
One of the teams that Carton says the AFC is between -- the Chiefs -- the Bengals beat two weeks ago by three points. The two games last year doesn't matter as far as this year goes but yeah, we can certainly point to that if need be.
We haven't seen the Bengals and Bills play yet (that comes in Week 17) but there's no reason to think that Buffalo will blow the doors off of Cincinnati in that one. This is a good Bengals team and while they don't need Craig Carton's approval and appreciation, he's likely going to come to regret making these comments about them.
Oh and as for the division comments, there's a solid chance that the Bengals end up winning their division due to the injuries the Ravens have at the quarterback position. No one would argue that Baltimore is a better team than the Bengals right now, except for maybe Carton.
The Bengals will hear these comments and they'll make sure that Carton eats his words.