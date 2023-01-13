A crazy interesting fact about the Bengals vs Ravens rivalry
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round this Sunday night and crazy enough, it'll be the first time these two have squared off in the postseason. The Bengals can make it 1-0 against their hated rivals in the playoffs.
While the Bengals have had more recent success in the postseason, Baltimore has been the better franchise during the playoffs overall. They won the Super Bowl during the 2012 season but since then have gone 2-4. The two wins came against the Steelers in the 2014 season (2015 playoffs) and in 2020 (2021 playoffs) against the Titans.
A big storyline leading up to this game is who will start at quarterback for the Ravens. If it's Lamar Jackson, it's worth noting that he has not been very good in the playoffs since entering the league in 2018. He got smoked by the Chargers during his rookie season and the next year, despite being the NFL MVP, the Ravens couldn't take advantage of being the No. 1 seed, losing to the Titans in the divisional round.
Jackson's one win came in the 2020 season (2021 playoffs) against those the Titans, a team who had his number, but that's been it for the Ravens signal-caller. He's certainly a scarier threat than Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown but let's not act like Jackson is a world beater in the playoffs, especially after he hasn't played in over a month.
Bengals and Ravens have never met up in the playoffs
The Bengals haven't had a great run in the playoffs until last season when they shocked the world and made the Super Bowl. They didn't get the storybook ending they hoped for but they'll get the chance to reset things this time around and it starts with facing the Ravens in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Let's hope the good guys go up 1-0 in this playoff series.