Darnell Wright could help the Bengals win it all in 2023 season
If the Super Bowl taught the Cincinnati Bengals anything, it was that they have to continue putting their offensive line first. The Chiefs didn't allow a single sack on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII and that proved to be a major factor in Kansas City winning their second title in four years.
It won't be easy to pay some of top free agents available along the o-line but Cincinnati could try to find their o-line starters in the draft. The Chiefs were able to do that with Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, neither of which went in the first round.
Cincinnati holds a late first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Bleacher Report has them addressing their offensive line with the 28th overall pick. Darnell Wright out of Tennessee is the selection by the BR crew.
""The Bengals saw both starting tackles take a step back from their prior seasons and have both of them coming off of injuries," Thorn noted. "La'el Collins is the older of the two tackles with the most wear on his body. His replacement being the higher priority makes the most sense. "Coincidentally, Wright fits in the same mold of as Collins from a size (6'5", 342 lbs.), physicality and power perspective. As such this pick provides Cincinnati with a younger version of what they had hoped for when they signed Collins last offseason."- Bleacher Report
Bengals select Darnell Wright in mock draft
With La'el Collins not living up to expectations in 2022 and saving the team money if he's cut, it'd make sense for the Bengals to move on from him in the offseason. They have the ability to wait and see with Collins, meaning they can draft Wright in April and if Collins ends up being healthy and the team wants to keep him, perhaps Wright could be an option on the left side instead.
Jonah Williams also struggled in 2022 and Wright has played both positions. He'd probably be a better option at right tackle but the ability to play both sides certainly isn't anything to scoff at.
Adding Wright to the offensive line could help the Bengals win a championship.