Davante Adams' trade request could become a big-time nightmare for Bengals
Davante Adams has officially requested a trade away from the Las Vegas Raiders. To many, Adams requesting a trade just felt like a matter of time, and now that time is here. Adams' request will have an impact on the entire NFL since he's still one of the top wide receivers in the league, and it could have a direct impact on the Cincinnati Bengals in a couple of ways.
No, the Bengals aren't going to try to trade for Adams, as they're already set at the receiver spot with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- both guys currently without long-term extensions in Cincinnati. Adding another star receiver just isn't something the Bengals are going to try to do. But, they are scheduled to play against the Raiders in early November, and if Adams' wish is granted by then, Cincinnati won't have to worry about playing against him in that game, which could make the defense's job easier.
Ravens have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Adams
The real reason, though, that Adams' request is especially noteworthy for Cincinnati -- and why it could quickly become a nightmare for the team -- is the potential landing spot. Since news of Adams' request broke, the Baltimore Ravens have consistently been mentioned as an ideal landing spot for the veteran pass-catcher.
This would obviously be bad news for the Bengals, as the rival Ravens are potentially just a top receiver away from becoming a powerhouse. They already have a solid defense and a dominant ground game. Adams could be the missing piece.
The Bengals are scheduled to play against Baltimore in Week 5, and unless a trade between the Raiders and Ravens materializes immediately, Adams won't be suiting up for Baltimore in that contest. But, the two teams play against each other again in November, and who knows? Maybe Adams will be suiting up in purple-and-black by then.
Plus, the Bengals compete directly with Baltimore for playoff positioning and superiority in the AFC North, so any move that strengthens the Ravens inherently hurts the Bengals.
We're obviously getting a little bit ahead of ourselves here. There's no guarantee that the Raiders will even trade Adams, let alone trade him to Baltimore. But, it is a conceivable scenario and one that would be scary for Cincinnati. Sure, Halloween is approaching, but those aren't the kind of scares that Bengals fans want.