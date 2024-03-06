Day 3 prospects the Bengals should seriously consider in the 2024 NFL Draft

Iowa punter Tory Taylor in 2023:

NCAA record 4,479 yards (set in 1938) on 93 punts

Unanimous All-American, Ray Guy winner

40 punts of 50-plus yards, 32 inside the 20



Career average: 46.3 (Big Ten record)

Last punter drafted in 3rd round: 2004



"There's a lot of guys that can hit…