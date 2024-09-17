Defenders dominate list of five highest-graded Bengals from Week 2 loss to Chiefs
As a team the Cincinnati Bengals played much better against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 than they did against the New England Patriots in Week 1, but it still wasn't enough to walk away with a win. Even though they ended up with a loss, there were still some solid performances from Bengals players in the game.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 2 loss to Kansas City
The highest-graded Bengals player from the game -- according to Pro Football Focus -- was defensive end Trey Hendrickson, which makes sense. Hendrickson was a monster against the Chiefs as he was consistently able to generate pressure on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's backfield. In all, he had four tackles, three QB hits, two sacks and two tackles for a loss. It was an impressive performance from the veteran defender.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was the second highest-graded player on Cincinnati's roster in the game against Kansas City. His performance included one of the most impressive interceptions that you'll see.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt, tight end Mike Gesicki and safety Vonn Bell rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati. It's worth noting that four out of the five players on the list play on defense.
These guys all played well, but at the end of the day their positive play wasn't enough to lift Cincinnati to a win. Now, the Bengals will look to bounce back in Week 3 against Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders will enter the game against Cincinnati with a record of 1-1 after dropping the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but bouncing back with a win over the New York Giants in Week 2. The Bengals really don't want to start the season 0-3, as the odds in terms of making the playoffs would be heavily stacked against them at that point.