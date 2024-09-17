Defenders dominate list of five highest-graded Bengals from Week 2 loss to Chiefs

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 2 vs the Chiefs:



🥇 Trey Hendrickson - 89.8

🥈 Cam Taylor-Britt - 89.6

🥉 Germaine Pratt - 83.9

🏅 Mike Gesicki - 72.3

🏅 Vonn Bell - 69.9



(min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/RXASIoVR4r