Defensive player named as Bengals' 'best-kept secret' heading into 2024 NFL season
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is heading into his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was recently listed by Bleacher Report as Cincinnati's "best-kept secret" heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Taylor-Britt started in all 12 games that he played in for Cincinnati last season and he recorded 50 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He's projected to continue on as a starter for the Bengals in 2024, and he could be in line for a breakout campaign as a result.
Here's what B/R had to say about Taylor-Britt:
"Perhaps the best endorsement for Taylor-Britt is that the Bengals were willing to let Chidobe Awuzie, who was their top outside corner over the last few years, walk in free agency. That should elevate the Nebraska product to the CB1 role, and he's coming off a strong season with four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a 67.6 passer rating when targeted, per PFF."
Taylor-Britt has high expectations for Cincinnati's secondary
Taylor-Britt will have an opportunity to take his game to the next level in 2024. The Bengals also made several additions to the secondary over the offseason, including signing safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency. As a result, CT-B has some high expectations for the unit.
"The best in the league, there's no ifs ands or buts about it," Taylor-Britt said of how good Cincinnati's secondary could be. "I think we started as soon as we got into building and it's continued and it's going to continue with the guys in his room.
"I don't see a downfall anywhere everybody can play in this room. You know how the seasons are long, you never know who'll have the opportunity to play. God forbid, we stay healthy, but most definitely, I can trust these guys to get the job done."
If Cincinnati's secondary is among the league's elite next season, Taylor-Britt will likely be a big part of the reason why.