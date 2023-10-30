Derrick Henry joining the Ravens would be a nightmare for Bengals fans
Please no.
The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday afternoon and Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping to see their team make a move. If their team doesn't make a move, then hopefully, at the very least, another AFC North team doesn't add a game-changer to their roster.
While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Adam Schefter was asked if the Baltimore Ravens gave the Tennessee Titans a call regarding Derrick Henry's availability. Schefter responded with, "He would look interested in purple, that's for sure".
This would be a nightmare scenario for the Bengals. The last time they faced Henry was in Week 4 and the former Alabama product ran all over them all day long. He finished that game with 122 rushing yards off of 22 carries and one rushing touchdown and oh, he also threw for a touchdown. Yes, threw.
Bengals fans are hoping Derrick Henry doesn't land in Baltimore
Henry would give the Ravens another dangerous piece in their offense and add to that lethal rushing attack led by Lamar Jackson. The Ravens currently lead the division with a 6-2 record and own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati.
These two teams meet again in Week 11 but it'll be in Baltimore's house and on a short week of rest so the scales will definitely be tipped in the Ravens' favor. If they have Henry on their roster, the Bengals run defense will once again have to try and come up with a way to slow both him and Jackson down and that won't be an easy feat.
Hopefully after the Titans' win this past weekend, they'll keep Henry in Nashville rather than send him to the dirty birds.