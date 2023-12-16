D.J. Reader injury update is not the news Bengals fans were hoping for
Update: D.J. Reader is officially out for the year after suffering a torn quad tendon, per Ian Rapoport.
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of players get injured during their Saturday game against the Minnesota Vikings. The biggest name to exit the field was D.J. Reader who was carted off in the first quarter. Reader has been a huge piece of the Bengals defense since joining the team in 2020 and the defense definitely felt his absence.
Reader was quickly ruled out with a knee injury. Later on during the game, Ian Rapoport gave a not-so-uplifting update on the defensive lineman.
D.J. Reader suffers potentially significant quad injury
With the season winding down, it wouldn't be shocking if Reader doesn't play again this season if the injury is as bad as it's sounding it is. Reader is also a free agent in the spring so this could be a massive hit to his market value.
Here's to a speedy recovery.