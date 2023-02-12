Donovan Smith could be a risky trade candidate for the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals need to figure out what they're going to do at left tackle this offseason. Jonah Williams didn't cut it when protecting Joe Burrow's blindside and while Jackson Carman showed potential on the left side of the line, the Bengals can't get this wrong again.
Joe Burrow has just two years remaining on his rookie deal and the Bengals have yet to give him an offensive line that can protect him decently. Okay, that might not be entirely true considering Alex Cappa got injured and missed the playoffs but the two tackles did not perform up to code.
If the Bengals want to add a temporary option at left tackle, maybe they could trade for Donovan Smith. The Buccaneers' tackle could be on the trade block this offseason, especially now that Tom Brady isn't coming back to Tampa Bay.
Could Donovan Smith be an option for the Bengals?
Before we dive in too much, I'll say this -- Smith was not very good in 2022. That right there will make Bengals fans wary of this potential trade. Smith particularly struggled as a run-blocker, notching a 41.5 PFF grade there. He did manage a 70.0 pass-blocking grade, however.
If Cincinnati decided to pull the trigger and make a deal with the Buccaneers for Smith's services, they'd be banking on him returning to his 2021 form. That year saw Smith put up impressive numbers across the board (83.3 overall, 84.7 pass-blocking, 70.0 run-blocking) but he did struggle in the playoffs that season.
According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, it could take a third-round pick to land Smith. I don't think the Bengals should bite at that deal but a fourth or fifth-round selection is worth the risk. Smith is turning 30 in June so he wouldn't be the long-term answer so trading any Day 1 or Day 2 picks would not be a wise move.
Smith is also expensive so it could make sense for the Bengals to wait and see if the Bucs can even find a trade partner. If not, the Buccaneers might release him and Cincinnati could then sign him on their own terms and not have to pay him what he's due on his contract.
What do you think of this trade scenario, Bengals fans?