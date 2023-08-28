DraftKings Kentucky Pre-Registration Promo Officially Live ($200 GUARANTEED Bonus!)
Sign up for DraftKings in Kentucky and receive a $200 bonus on launch day!
By Joe Summers
Kentucky will soon launch legal sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook has a special pre-registration bonus available to start your betting career with a HUGE win.
Just by signing up for DraftKings, you'll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets to use freely once mobile sports betting officially goes live on September 28th! See below how to sign up and claim your bonus.
DraftKings Kentucky Pre-Registration Sign-Up Bonus
DraftKings is giving new users in Kentucky $200 in bonus bets to celebrate the launch of legal sports betting! Without even needing to win a wager, you'll get a $200 bonus just for signing up!
Follow these steps to secure your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
That's it! When sports betting officially launches, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets to use freely, totaling $200 on the house!
You can use those bets on any kind of wager in any sport you'd like, they're yours to use freely!
Only new DraftKings users in Kentucky can claim this offer and it won't be available for long. Take advantage of this tremendous opportunity by signing up for DraftKings now!
Why Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook in Kentucky?
DraftKings is one of America's most popular sportsbooks for good reason, offering users tons of ways to back their favorite teams including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, and more!
After you sign up and Kentucky launches sports betting, you can explore the user-friendly interface to see all of your options. The up-to-the-minute live odds updates give you even more ways to win too.
On top of awesome promos like this one, DraftKings also features exclusive odds boosts, a rewards program, responsible gaming tools and helpful tutorials, making it the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike!
Sign up today to see why everyone in Kentucky is so excited!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.