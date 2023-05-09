Early 53-man Roster Predictions for Bengals after 2023 NFL Draft
Now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, we have a better idea what the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster will end up looking like for the 2023 regular season. The team added eight players in the draft who they feel are going to make the difference in getting them to their first Super Bowl title.
I did one of these 53-man roster predictions before the draft and obviously a lot changed once the draft was in the books. Let's see how much things have changed!
Let's go through each position and discuss who will represent that position on the 53-man roster in 2023.
Bengals post-draft 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (2)
- Joe Burrow
- Trevor Siemian
Before the draft, it was only Burrow and Jake Browning on the roster at quarterback. Hours after Brandon Allen signed with the 49ers, the Bengals signed Siemian to be the new backup quarterback. He'll "compete" with Burrow in training camp and preseason but Siemian should be the backup.
Running Back (3)
- Joe Mixon
- Chase Brown
- Trayveon Williams
The Bengals added Brown in the fifth round of the draft, which means two things. One, Mixon is likely going to be the starter. Two, Chris Evans' spot on the roster is now in jeopardy.
Wide Receiver (6)
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Tee Higgins
- Tyler Boyd
- Trenton Irwin
- Charlie Jones
- Andrei Iosivas
Prior to the draft, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor were listed here but Jones and Iosivas put those two's jobs in danger. Both newcomers can play special teams and will be cheaper so it'd make perfect sense for them to be the favorites to make the team over the other two.
Tight End (3)
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Drew Sample
- Devin Asiasi
This surprisingly didn't change because the Bengals didn't draft a tight end to the shock of everybody. I thought of all of the positions on the roster that tight end would change the most but that didn't end up being the case.
Offensive Line (10)
- Orlando Brown Jr.
- Cordell Volson
- Ted Karras
- Alex Cappa
- Jonah Williams
- La'el Collins
- Jackson Carman
- Trey Hill
- Max Scharping
- Cody Ford
This also didn't change surprisingly because Cincinnati didn't draft a single offensive lineman. I could see Trey Hill not making the team but if the Bengals want to ensure that every starter has a backup suited up in each game, that'd be my argument for including him.