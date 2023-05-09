Early 53-man Roster Predictions for Bengals after 2023 NFL Draft
Defensive Line (11)
- Trey Hendrickson
- B.J. Hill
- D.J. Reader
- Sam Hubbard
- Myles Murphy
- Cam Sample
- Josh Tupou
- Zach Carter
- Joseph Ossai
- Tarell Basham
The only change here was Murphy joining the squad. The Bengals selected the Clemson EDGE rusher in the first round and he'll definitely be making the team.
Linebacker (4)
- Germaine Pratt
- Logan Wilson
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Markus Bailey
In my previous depth chart predictions, I had the Bengals going with five linebackers but I'm not sure that ends up being the case so I removed Joe Bachie. Pratt and Wilson are the starters and each guy has a backup in Davis-Gaither and Bailey. It's been a working combination for the Bengals over the past two years so if it's not broke, why fix it?
Safety (5)
- Nick Scott
- Dax Hill
- Jordan Battle
- Tycen Anderson
- Michael Thomas
Battle joins the group of safeties making the team in 2023. Scott and Hill are the starters with Battle serving more as a floater. Anderson and Thomas are the depth pieces and special teams contributors.
Cornerback (6)
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Mike Hilton
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- DJ Turner
- Sidney Jones IV
- Jalen Davis
I debated putting seven cornerbacks here but decided against it. Awuzie, Hilton, and Taylor-Britt are the starters with Turner, Jones, and Davis as the backups. Unfortunately, I didn't include seventh-rounder DJ Ivey here so if this ended up being the way the roster played out, Ivey would be the only draft pick not to make the team.
Special Teams (3)
- Evan McPherson
- Brad Robbins
- Cal Adomitis
The only change to this trio was that sixth-round pick Robbins will knock Drue Chrisman out of the punter spot. McPherson is still the kicker and Adomitis is the long-snapper so no changes there.