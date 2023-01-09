Eli Apple wants the football world to see this Roger Goodell sign
The Cincinnati Bengals avoided having to flip a coin to determine who hosts the game between them and the Baltimore Ravens but that didn't stop the players from being angry during the game.
Joe Mixon had a coin flip celebration after scoring a first-half touchdown to put the good guys up 10-0. After the game, Eli Apple clearly wanted the camera to capture him with a fan-made sign that had a picture of Roger Goodell on it dressed like a clown on what appeared to be an outline of a coin.
Eli Apple and the Bengals keep trolling Roger Goodell
The Bengals won this game 27-16 and will host the Ravens again next weekend in the Wild Card round. The winner advances to the Divisional Round while the loser's season is over. The Bengals will be thrilled to end Baltimore's season.
Apple has never been shy about running his mouth and trash-talking but this is next level. This time, he's taking a shot at the NFL commissioner and went to great lengths to make sure people saw this sign. Can people really blame him though? The Bengals most definitely got the short end of the stick in all of this.
We all know how well this Bengals team plays when they're mad though and that's a good thing for the fans. Bring on the playoffs, baby!