ESPN insider offers huge update on Bengals' contract negotiations with Ja'Marr Chase
By Jason Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals are a week away from kicking off the 2024 season and there is still a massive wide receiver story lingering over the team. After dealing with the Tee Higgins saga over the summer (and not coming to a long-term deal), the Bengals are now playing with fire with star wideout Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase is seeking a new deal from the Bengals after seeing star receivers Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk net new deals this summer. Chase's situation is a bit different, though, as he is entering his fourth season in the NFL and still has his fifth-year player option in 2025. Jefferson and Lamb, who were also first-round picks, were entering their fifth-year option in 2024 before signing new contracts.
In theory, the Bengals have time to sign Chase to a new deal and in most cases, it would not happen until next offseason anyway. However, Chase wants to be paid now and he is making it known as he still has not been practicing ahead of Week 1.
This strategy is working for Chase and his camp as the Bengals are starting to feel the pressure. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals have intensified their efforts to get a deal done with Chase before the start of the regular season.
Ja'Marr Chase contract update is promising for Bengals fans
Even though the Bengals could theoretically wait until next summer to get a deal done, the fact the team is putting on a full-court press before the season is great news for fans.
The last thing the Bengals need heading into the season is drama with their star receiver. While it is unlikely that Chase would sit out an entire season, he likely would go into protection mode playing for a new contract not wanting to get hurt.
That, mixed with Higgins playing on the last year of his deal, could create a toxic environment that absolutely could derail the season. Then, in the worst-case situation, it would bleed into next offseason and Chase would feel so jaded that he would force his way out of Cincy.
Sure, the Bengals would have the leverage of having his fifth-year option but there would be teams lining up to trade for Chase. Unlike the Aiyuk situation with the San Fransisco 49ers, this likely would not end in a new deal with Chase and the Bengals.
It might be unconventional for Chase to put this much pressure on the Bengals this early into his contract but the team has no choice to just get the deal done. Nobody will care about the salary-cap situation in the future or the checkbook if the Bengals win a Super Bowl.
And if that is going to happen, Chase has to be on the team.