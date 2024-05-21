ESPN names interesting new potential landing spot for Tee Higgins trade
Another day, more Tee Higgins trade talk.
It seems unlikely that the Cincinnati Bengals will trade the star wide receiver at this point in the offseason, but if they did, ESPN laid out a case for why the Los Angeles Chargers would be an ideal fit for Higgins.
The case is a pretty simple one really. The Chargers lost both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, and their receiver room took a major hit as a result. The addition of Higgins could make up for the losses a bit and provide the Chargers -- and quarterback Justin Herbert -- with a legitimate weapon at wideout.
From ESPN:
"The Chargers drafted rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, who has the route traits to live in the middle of the field, and added veteran DJ Chark Jr. And if Higgins -- who requested a trade this offseason -- does get moved before the start of the 2024 season, he would immediately upgrade the Chargers' offense as a three-level target for quarterback Justin Herbert.
"With a pass game that will be heavily schemed and include play-action elements under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers could create both isolation matchups and open voids for Higgins to produce. He has 24 career TDs over four seasons, and he totaled 656 yards last year after breaking 1,000 in back-to-back seasons. (For what it's worth, Higgins is anticipating staying in Cincinnati.)"
Acquiring Higgins clearly makes sense from the Chargers' perspective, but not as much for the Bengals, who have made it clear that they feel like they're a better team with Higgins on the roster. With a healthy Joe Burrow back in the fold, the Bengals are a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and unless they were going to get a player who could contribute in a major way in 2024 in exchange for Higgins, him getting traded seems understandably unlikely.