Every Bengals first-round draft pick since 2000
2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase, WR (LSU)
With the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals surprised a lot of people by passing on Penei Sewell and drafting Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati already had Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at the wide receiver position so that's why adding Chase didn't make a ton of sense.
Fans learned how wrong they were about doubting the Chase pick when the former LSU product went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He had 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie and went over the 1,000-yard mark again in 2022 despite missing five games.
Chase and Burrow reuniting in Cincinnati has made this offense one of the most lethal units in the NFL.
2022 NFL Draft: Dax Hill, DB (Michigan)
After a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, the Bengals had the second-to-last pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and snagged Dax Hill out of Michigan. This pick was clearly the Bengals' way of replacing Jessie Bates after the 2022 season wrapped up.
We didn't see much of Hill as a rookie, as the Bengals still had both Bates and Vonn Bell at the two safety spots but he'll get more of a chance to show what he can do in 2023 and beyond.