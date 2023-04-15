Every Bengals first-round draft pick since 2000
2006 NFL Draft: Johnathan Joseph, DB (South Carolina)
With the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Johnathan Joseph out of South Carolina. The cornerback spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati and he had an impressive rookie season, finishing fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.
Joseph didn't hide how he felt about the Bengals after he signed with Houston following the 2010 season, noting that Cincinnati was a cheap organization. He wasn't even asked about the Bengals when fielding this question, which made the comment sting even more.
Joseph played for the Texans for nine years and made it to two Pro Bowls during his near-decade-long career in Houston. He rounded out his career in 2020 spending time with the Cardinals and Titans.
2007 NFL Draft: Leon Hall, DB (Michigan)
The Bengals drafted Leon Hall with the 18th pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he spent nine years in Cincinnati. Hall was a dominant run-defender during his near-decade spent in the Queen City and finished his career with the fourth-most interceptions in Bengals history.
After nine years in Cincy, Hall spent the final three years of his career with three different teams. He played for the Giants in 2016, the 49ers in 2017, and closed out his career as a Raider in 2018. Hall is a Bengals fan-favorite and it was good to see the organization hit on a first-round pick after some of those recent first-rounders didn't pan out.