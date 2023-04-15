Every Bengals first-round draft pick since 2000
2008 NFL Draft: Keith Rivers, LB (USC)
With the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Keith Rivers out of USC. Rivers put together a pretty impressive rookie season despite only appearing in seven games due to a broken jaw that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He finished in second place in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.
Even with the decent seven-game stint as a rookie, Rivers went on to mostly disappoint during the rest of his time in Cincinnati. He missed all of 2011 with an injury and was traded before the 2012 season took place. The Bengals sent Rivers to the Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick and that pick turned into George Iloka.
After getting traded, Rivers played for the Giants for two seasons and the Bills for one season. He retired from the NFL in the summer of 2015.
2009 NFL Draft: Andre Smith, OT (Alabama)
Drafted sixth overall, Andre Smith was expected to help the Bengals' offensive line and went on to play right tackle for them over the first seven years of his career. Smith had three different stints with the Bengals, having played for them from 2009 to 2015, then again in 2017 and 2018 and then again in 2019.
Smith's final year in the league was in 2020 with the hated Baltimore Ravens who he appeared in five games with. Bengals fans mostly consider Smith to be a bit of a disappointment but it is rather interesting that he spent three different stints with Cincinnati.