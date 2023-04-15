Every Bengals first-round draft pick since 2000
2013 NFL Draft: Tyler Eifert, TE (Notre Dame)
The Bengals snagged Tyler Eifert with the 21st pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and although the Notre Dame product spent seven years in Cincinnati, he struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He spent a lot of his Bengals tenure on the IR due to various injuries and that was what most fans remembered him for.
Eifert finished his Bengals career with 185 catches for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best year came in 2015 -- his only year as a Pro Bowl tight end -- when he had 52 catches for 615 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, making that year's Pro Bowl was not a good thing for Eifert as he got injured during it. He ended up missing half of the 2016 season as a result. Eifert left Cincinnati following the 2019 season and spent a year in Jacksonville in 2020 but that was the last time he played a regular-season game for an NFL team.
2014 NFL Draft: Darqueze Dennard, DB (Michigan State)
With the 24th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Darqueze Dennard out of Michigan State to help bolster their secondary. Dennard had his moments where he was decent but most fans look at this pick with a bit of disappointment.
Dennard spent six years with the Bengals and he received decent grades from PFF during his final year in Cincinnati in 2019. After leaving the Bengals, Dennard went to Atlanta for the 2020 season and he split time with the Giants and 49ers during the 2021 season and was released by San Francisco prior to the 2022 season. He did not play in the NFL in 2022.