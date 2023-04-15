Every Bengals first-round draft pick since 2000
2015 NFL Draft: Cedric Ogbuehi, OT (Texas A&M)
Most fans knew this was a bad pick the moment it was made yet here we are. The Bengals drafted Cedric Ogbuehi with the 21st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and it was not a good selection to say the least.
Ogbuehi was recovering from a torn ACL at the time the Bengals drafted him which made this pick even more head-scratching. According to Albert Breer, Cincinnati had viewed Ogbuehi as a top-five pick and one of the best offensive linemen in the draft prior to his injury so this is probably why they felt comfortable taking him in the middle of round one.
Ogbuehi played just five games in 2015 so fans didn't get to see much of him during his rookie year. He just never lived up to his first-round billing after that and the Bengals moved on from him after his rookie deal came to an end. He's since played for Jacksonville, Seattle, Baltimore, and the Jets since departing Cincinnati.
2016 NFL Draft: William Jackson III, CB (Houston)
With the 24th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Cincinnati selected William Jackson III and there was hope that he'd help this secondary improve. While he wasn't necessarily a bad player during his Bengals tenure, the organization opted not to retain him during the 2021 offseason and paid Chidobe Awuzie in free agency instead.
Jackson then proceeded to take shots at the organization, noting that there was a reason the team wasn't winning. It is kind of funny that since Jackson left, the Bengals have been a winning organization and made it to the Super Bowl less than a year after he made those comments.
Jackson played in Washington in 2021 and was traded to Pittsburgh in 2022 but didn't play for them.