Every Bengals free agent departure in 2022 and how they did with their new teams
Larry Ogunjobi to Steelers
The second-biggest loss for Cincinnati in free agency last year was Larry Ogunjobi, who initially signed a three-year deal with the Bears. A failed physical, however, landed Ogunjobi back on the free-agent market and he ended up signing with the Steelers on a one-year deal.
Ogunjobi started 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2022 and had 48 tackles, 11 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks. It was obviously unfortunate that he couldn't get that big deal from Chicago but he made the most of a bad situation and should get a decent contract this offseason.
Auden Tate to Falcons
Remember Auden Tate? The former seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2018 ended up being a surprise star of the team in 2019 when he hauled in 40 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown. Tate was one of the few exciting pieces on the team that year and nobody expected that to be the case entering the 2019 campaign.
Tate wasn't the same after that one solid season, struggling to stay healthy and get playing time. He caught just three passes in 2021 with one of them coming in the end zone. It wasn't a surprise when the team opted not to bring him back in 2022 and he went on to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons.
Tate never played a snap for the Falcons, as he was waived by them in August. The Eagles scooped him up in September and he spent a majority of the season on their practice squad before releasing him in mid December. Another bird team, the Cardinals, signed him to their practice squad in January and that's where he is as of this writing.