Every Bengals free agent departure in 2022 and how they did with their new teams
How did Riley Reiff do with the Bears?
The Bengals signed Riley Reiff in the 2021 offseason to help man the right tackle spot and he was fine. The problem wasn't necessarily Reiff's play but rather his inability to stay healthy, as he missed five regular-season games and the entire playoff run.
It wasn't surprising when the Bengals opted not to re-sign Reiff and he ended up inking a one-year deal with the Bears worth $3 million. Reiff played in all but one game and started 10 games, all at right tackle.
PFF graded Reiff at 64.3 overall and he had a 67.0 pass-blocking grade while only allowing three sacks in 534 snaps. He did okay in Chicago and honestly, with that kind of production, it's a shame that the Bengals didn't sign him as a depth piece. That could have been the difference in the AFC title game.
How did Fred Johnson do with the Bucs and Eagles?
After three years with the Bengals, the team waived Fred Johnson and he ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in just two games with them and was released in early November where the eventual NFC champion Eagles signed him to their practice squad.
Johnson only took two snaps for the Buccaneers during his time there so it's hard to really say how he did in his first year not in Cincinnati. Had the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he'd have won a ring so that's something. He still got to participate in the Super Bowl festivities in back-to-back years so that's a pretty cool accomplishment.