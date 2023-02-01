Here's every Bengals player hitting free agency in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals' season has come to an end and that means that the 19 players on their roster who were slated to become free agents are now officially free agents and might not be with the team next season as a result.
The Bengals have 15 players set to become unrestricted free agents (UFA), which means they're free to sign wherever they want unless Cincinnati slaps one of them with the franchise tag. One player is a restricted free agent (RFA), which means the Bengals can match any salary offer another team has for the player. The other three players are exclusive-rights free agents (ERFA), meaning if the Bengals offer them a deal, they're unable to negotiate elsewhere.
So who are all of the 19 Bengals players who are hitting free agency this March? Let's take a look.
Joe Bachie is the lone restricted free agent.
The Bengals signed Bachie during the summer of 2021 and no one really thought much of it at the time. He proved to be a really nice depth piece for the team during their run to the Super Bowl though and so it was nice to have him back in 2022.
Bachie was a strong presence on special teams this season and it feels like he'll be back in 2023. This was an excellent signing by Cincinnati a year and a half ago so let's hope Bachie can be apart of what should be another special team in 2023.