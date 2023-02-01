Here's every Bengals player hitting free agency in 2023
Exclusive-rights free agents
There are three Bengals players set to be exclusive-rights free agents: Cal Adomitis, Clay Johnston, and Mitchell Wilcox.
Adomitis signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and ended up being thrust into action when Clark Harris was injured in Week 1. Adomitis had some rough snaps during the season but if Harris opts to call it a career, it feels like he'll be back as the team's long snapper in 2023.
Johnston, like Joe Bachie, was signed as a depth piece at the linebacker position during the 2021 season and has been a big name for Cincinnati on special teams. You'd have to imagine that he'll be back in 2023.
Wilcox saw significantly more playing time than usual this year due to the injury to Drew Sample. Wilcox was a decent blocker and there's no harm in bringing him back as a depth piece at tight end.