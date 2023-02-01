Here's every Bengals player hitting free agency in 2023
Unrestricted free agents
Fifteen Bengals are set to become unrestricted free agents when the season is officially over in a few weeks. Those players include:
QB Brandon Allen
CB Eli Apple
S Jessie Bates
S Vonn Bell
CB Jalen Davis
DB Tre Flowers
LS Clark Harris
TE Hayden Hurst
RB Samaje Perine
LB Germaine Pratt
TE Drew Sample
OG Max Scharping
WR Trent Taylor
S Michael Thomas
RB Trayveon Williams
The biggest names out of this bunch are Apple, Bates, Bell, Hurst, and Pratt and it'll be incredibly difficult for Cincinnati to keep all five of those guys. Bates is surely going to sign elsewhere and I'm not feeling great about Pratt sticking around either.
As for some of the lesser-known names, Allen feels like he could come back. Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and the rest of the team clearly like him and he knows the system well. Honestly, if Burrow is going to miss an extended period of time, the team probably isn't doing much without him so backup quarterback isn't going to be a huge concern for this team.
I'll be interested to see who from the lesser-known names returns. Taylor ended up being a helpful talent to have in the return game and Scharping was a decent backup at the right guard spot. The problem is that another team will have noticed that with Scharping and likely offer to pay him more.
The biggest priority for the Bengals this offseason isn't re-signing any of these guys, however, it's extending Joe Burrow and making sure he's happy. That's priority No. 1.