Every Cincinnati Bengals head coach ever: Full list
The Cincinnati Bengals are a proud organization with a long and storied history. No, that history doesn't include a Super Bowl victory, yet, but it does include 16 playoff appearances, 11 division championship, three conference championships and a plethora of All-Pros.
Over the course of that history, the Bengals have had a total of 10 different head coaches, starting with Paul Brown in 1968 and continuing through present day with Zac Taylor, who took over for Marvin Lewis in 2019. Taylor is currently entering his sixth season in the role, which makes him one of the more tenured coaches in franchise history.
Speaking of Taylor, he has an opportunity to make some major Bengals history by becoming the first coach ever to lead the team to a Super Bowl win. He could also become the first Bengals coach to make two Super Bowl appearances if he's ultimately able to lead the team to another one.
Below, you'll find the full list of all of the head coaches in Bengals history, along with the active years, overall records and winning percentages for each coach. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
Full list of Bengals head coaches
* Indicates a Super Bowl berth
1. Paul Brown: 1968-1975 (55-56-1 overall record, .495 winning percentage)
2. Bill Johnson: 1976-1978 (18-15 overall record, .545 winning percentage)
3. Home Rice: 1978-1979 (8-19 overall record, .296 winning percentage)
4. Forest Gregg: 1980-1983 (32-25 overall record, .561 winning percentage)*
5. Sam Wyche: 1984-1991 (61-66 overall record, .480 winning percentage)*
6. Dave Schula: 1992-1996 (19-52 record, .268 winning percentage)
7. Bruce Coslet: 1996-200 (21-39 overall record, .350 winning percentage)
8. Dick LeBeau: 2000-2002 (12-33 overall record, .267 winning percentage)
9. Marvin Lewis: 2003-2018 (131-122-3 overall record, .518 winning percentage)
10. Zac Taylor: 2019 to present (37-44-1 overall record, .457 winning percentage)*