Every Important Date to Know for the NFL 2023-24 Season
The 2023 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. What are the dates that fans should be aware of for the 2023 season?
Important NFL Dates to Know in 2023
The first date to know is July 17, which is the franchise tag deadline. Any player slapped with the franchise tag has until this date at 4:00 EST to sign a contract extension with their team. If they fail to do so, they can either only sign a one-year deal with their team for the current season, per Football Operations.
In mid-July, teams will start reporting for training camp. These dates vary for every team.
On July 24, the "signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders", per Football Operations.
Once August hits, the first noteworthy date is August 3, which is when the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets takes place in Canton, Ohio.
On August 8, any drafted rookie officially cannot be traded to a team who didn't draft them.
The next three weekends (August 10-13, August 17-21, and August 24-27) are when the preseason games will take place.
August 29 at 4:00 EST is when roster cuts must be completed. Every team must have their roster trimmed down to 53 players by that time on the 29th of August.
August 30 at 12:00 PM EST is when the claiming period for players placed on waivers expires. This is also when teams can start building their practice squad, which can consist of 16 players.
September 3 marks the end of training camp for all teams.
September 4-9 is the first time this season that teams are required to fill out practice reports and game status reports. They'll do this every week except for when they're on a bye.
September 7 is the first game of the season and the weekend following that is when the rest of the teams will begin their seasons (September 10 and 11).
The next notable date isn't until October 31 and that's when the NFL trade deadline is.
On November 14, per Football Operations, all tagged players must report.
"Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their unsigned Franchise and Transition Players, including Franchise Players who were eligible to receive offer sheets until this date. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2023."- Football Operations
On December 12 and 13, there's a special league meeting/front office accelerator held in Irving, Texas. This is to help improve diversity across the NFL.