Everything Amarius Mims had to say after Bengals drafted him in first round
After not drafting an offensive lineman at all last year, the Cincinnati Bengals prioritized the position in 2024 by selecting offensive tackle Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia in the first round.
Shortly after he was selected, Mims had his first media session as a member of the Bengals, and he touched on a variety of topics. Here are some of the highlights, via the team's official website.
On his meeting with the Bengals
- "I just remember just sitting at the office with Coach (Zac) Taylor and he was like, 'We want O-lineman that are winners.' That's all I remember him saying. And he was just like, 'Dude, if we're lucky to get you, we're going to come get you.' I'm just glad they came to get me."
On learning from Trent Brown and Orlando Brown Jr.
- "I can get behind those guys and learn from Trent (Brown) and Orlando (Brown Jr.) as much as possible. It was just wild watching both of those guys in college and now in the league and getting to be in the same room with them is just a blessing."
On being excited to play with Joe Burrow
- "Like a little kid, almost, just getting around somebody to look up to at quarterback," Mims said. "He was one of those guys, 'I would love to block for this guy, play with this guy.' "Just watching Joe Burrow at LSU. I was like, 'Oh my God, I would like to block for him one day and now I have a chance to. It's a blessing. I just look forward to getting in and talking with him."
On his strengths as a player
- "I feel like just athleticism and being very versatile. I don't mind playing either side, any position, wherever they need me. Just the athletic part. There's a lot of big guys that can't move, and I feel like that's something in my game that gives me a step up and an advantage."
On the growth of his game
- "It's definitely going to grow. Everybody's game is going to grow a lot. But like I said, I'm just very fortunate to come around a great coaching staff who can keep developing me and mold me into a player that's better than now."