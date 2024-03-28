Examining the Bengals' wide receiver depth after the first wave of free agency
We are several weeks into free agency and things have slowed down substantially in the NFL world, with the signings downgrading from hourly game-changers to a somewhat notable acquisition every other day or so.
As the fog clears, we see some new faces on the Bengals' roster, such as Trent Brown and Sheldon Rankins, while other former members of the Stripe club moved on to other teams-- most notably Joe Mixon (Texans), D.J. Reader (Lions), and Chidobe Awuzie (Titans).
However, one position that has remained oddly calm for Cincinnati, especially considering all the buzz around it heading into the off-season, is wide receiver. Sure, Tyler Boyd is out on the market and Tee Higgins requested a trade, however, no actual moves have come to fruition for either of them yet. In fact, the only actual transactions worth noting are the re-signing of Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan Jr. (who is more renowned for his special teams play and leadership in the locker room) going down south to the Bayou to sign with the Saints.
With a lot of uncertainty regarding the wide receiver room, now seems like a perfect time to take a look at what Cincinnati's wide receiver room might look like in 2024, starting at the top.