Exclusive FanDuel Promo Code in Ohio for Bengals Fans (Get $100 Free)
Congratulations, Bengals fans! Not only did we earn a massive win over the Dolphins on Thursday night, but we're also getting $100 free from FanDuel! What a week!
With the upcoming legalization of sports betting in Ohio, FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes with a free $100 just for preregistering before January 1, 2023.
Ohio FanDuel Promo Code
Just use this link to sign up for FanDuel before January 1, 2023, and you'll have $100 in free bets automatically uploaded to your account to use as you please once betting becomes legal in the new year!
Maybe you're ready to go all-in on another Bengals playoff run, or perhaps the college football playoff catches your eye. Whatever you'd like to bet, you'll have $100 free thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook.
It's a great day for Ohio, so sign up for FanDuel now and join the party.