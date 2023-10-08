FanDuel Ohio Promo: Win $200 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on the Bengals!
Bet just $5 on Cincy and win a guaranteed $200 bonus
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook is helping turn Bengals fans' seasons around with a guaranteed $200 sign-up bonus!
New Ohio users who bet $5 or more on any Bengals bet this week will win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! Win or lose, you're getting $200.
See below how to sign up and claim this offer.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 and then bet $5 or more on the Bengals this week, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets even if you lose!
Follow these simple steps to get your $200:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any Bengals bet
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus even though your first bet only has to be $5.
You also must be a new FanDuel user and only a short time remains. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $200 - sign up for FanDuel now!
Why Choose FanDuel in Ohio?
This is the country's most popular sportsbook, giving users tons of ways to bet on their favorite squads including moneyline and spread odds, player props, parlays, futures, totals and more.
Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to find this week's Bengals vs. Cardinals matchup. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get $200 no matter what!
You'll also love the user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in.
Set yourself up for a massive weekend by signing up for FanDuel today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER